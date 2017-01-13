Illinois' 100th General Assembly sworn in

Illinois' new General Assembly was sworn in Wednesday. Legislators face another year of budget problems as the state remains billions of dollars in debt.
From the State Capitol to the University of Illinois at Springfield, both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly took the oath of office Wednesday amidst hopes that the body's 100th session may prove more successful than the last in finally resolving the budget impasse that has plagued the state over the last year and a half.
"I believe we can grow the economy, create jobs, without hurting families," State Rep. Mike Madigan said.
Madigan handily won re-election as Speaker of the House, with only one member of his party abstaining. Outside the auditorium, demonstrators both for and against Madigan made their case.
The story was reported by ABC 7 Chicago on January 11, 2017.
