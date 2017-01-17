Men's Baseball: White Sox coach to speak at banquet

Chicago White Sox bullpen coach Curt Hasler is the guest speaker for the University of Illinois Springfield baseball team's fourth annual First Pitch Banquet on Feb. 4 at Lincoln Greens Golf Course.
Hasler spent his entire professional playing career with the White Sox as a pitcher. He was chosen in the 21st round of the 1987 Major League Baseball draft out of Bradley. He pitched for five years in the minors. He had a career record of 3430 and a 3.51 earned run average. The upcoming season is his 30th in the White Sox organization and his first in the majors.
Hasler's daughter, Alyssa Hasler, is a volleyball player at UIS.
A social hour begins at 6 p.m. The program starts at 7 p.m. Charlie Parker's Diner is providing the food. Silent and live auctions will take place. To purchase tickets call 503-6968 or email UIS baseball coach Chris Ramirez at chris.ramirez@uis.edu.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 14, 2017.
