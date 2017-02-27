A look ahead at the UIS tennis, track and field and golf seasons

A fast look at the other UIS spring sports:
Women's Tennis: University of Illinois Springfield junior Jane Carter is enjoying another strong year.
The Prairie Stars' No. 1 player has an 8-2 singles record. Carter could very well earn All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honor for the third consecutive year. Carter, a native of New Zealand, was the GLVC Freshman of the Year in 2015.
Track and field: 2017 is the inaugural track and field season for the University of Illinois Springfield men's squad. The men's season kicks off with a road race March 11 in Florida.
It's year two for UIS women's team, which will compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Indoor Championships Feb.25-26 in Indianapolis. In their last outing, all seven UIS female athletes that competed in the Grand Valley State Big Meet set personal records.
"We went from being the best of the slower teams to the back of the better teams with the good job that we did last weekend," UIS track and cross country coach Mike De Witt said.
Rochester High School graduate and UIS junior Krissy Finley ranks fourth in the 800 among GLVC runners.
Golf: Keep an eye out for University of Illinois Springfield senior men's golfers Talon Supak and Nathan Goecks.
Supak won a NCAA Division II Regional and became the first UIS golfer to qualify for the national championships last spring. He earned all-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors and was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America PING.
Goecks, was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Men's Golfer of the Week last October.
Three questions with UIS senior women's golfer Jocelyn Matsen. The Rochester High School graduate was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Women's Golfer of the Week in October 2016.
Five Key Dates To Catch The Stars:
March 17 – Baseball vs. Robert Morris University at UIS Field, 3 p.m.
April 1 – Tennis vs. Indianapolis at Washington Park, 2 p.m.
April 15 – Baseball vs. Quincy at UIS Field, 3 p.m.
April 22-23 – Women's golf hosts UIS Spring Invite at Panther Creek Country Club, all day
April 28 – Track and field in Illinois College Twilight Meet at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 25, 2017.
