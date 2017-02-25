Dance Marathon helps benefit Children's Miracle Network

University of Illinois Springfield students got their groove on Friday night, to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.
They took part in a dance marathon, as part of a fundraising campaign for St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield.
The marathon features a number of different performances, and six families who benefited from the CMN also shared their stories throughout the night.
"We do this because you know, we are trying to support our local children's hospital. We want to show that we're helping our community and show that we are here for these children," said Leanna Kehl, director of the dance marathon.
UIS Students have raised money for the campaign throughout the year.
This article appeared on Fox 55 on February 24, 2017.
