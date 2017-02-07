Tony Bennett to perform at Sangamon Auditorium in June

Tony Bennett will come perform at Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois Springfield on June 3.
Over the course of his decades-long career, Bennett has won 19 Grammy Awards and turned songs like "Steppin' Out With My Baby" and "Left My Heart In San Francisco" into American jazz standards.
He will celebrate his 91st birthday Aug. 3.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance will go on sale Friday. Prices range from $60-110.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on February 6, 2017.
