Making career connections at UIS

Thursday afternoon, hundreds came out to the University of Illinois Springfield for its Annual Career Connections Expo.
The expo is intended to bring students, alumni, community members and employers together to discuss career opportunities and build professional connections.
Organizers tell us this is the best chance for students to begin the process of landing a job.
"That opportunity to meet with someone face to face, to ask questions offline, to be able to get feedback about type of skills that employers are looking for, the type of experiences they are looking for, those conversations are truly valuable," Kristin Nisbet-White with the UIS Career Development Center said. "And we're hoping that students can come out and really gather that valuable information today."
The event is hosted by the career services office at UIS and Lincoln Land Community College.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on February 16, 2017.
Watch the story online.