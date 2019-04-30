Women's Golf: UIS women’s golf earns NCAA Division II regional berth

For a fourth straight season, the University of Illinois Springfield women’s golf team has qualified for the NCAA Division II regionals.
The Prairie Stars are seeded eighth in the 12-team East Regional, which will be played May 6-8 in Owensboro, Kentucky at The Pearl Club.
The top-four teams, as well as the top-four individuals not on qualifying teams, will advance to the NCAA D-II National Championships May 14-18.
UIS placed third over the weekend in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships at Panther Creek Country Club.
In the previous three regional appearances, the Prairie Stars have finished fifth, sixth and 11th.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 29, 2019.
