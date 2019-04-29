Women's Softball: UIS softball clinches fifth seed in GLVC tourney

The University of Illinois Springfield softball team wrapped up its regular season with a Great Lakes Valley Conference sweep over William Jewell College on Sunday, defeating the Cardinals.
UIS scored two runs out of the gate in Game 1 while Jaycee Craver and Addison Bryant shut down host William Jewell the rest of the way.
Craver earned the win, going four winnings and allowing five hits. Bryant gave up three hits and one run in three innings.
Morgan Edwards homered for the Stars and had two RBIs.
UIS will commence the GLVC tournament at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria this Thursday at 10 a.m. against No. 4 Maryville.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 28, 2019.
