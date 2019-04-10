Roscoe student to present at national conference

University of Illinois Springfield student Madelyn Minnick of Roscoe will present at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research on April 11-13 at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Minnick is one of five U of I Springfield students to present at the conference.
Students submitted abstracts and were selected in a competitive process by the UIS Undergraduate Research Steering Committee.
The students represent multiple programs and colleges.
Approximately 4,000 students from around the country will present their research and creative activities.
