Men's Golf: Daniel Miller leads UIS men’s golf team to 6th place at GLVC Championships

University of Illinois Springfield’s Daniel Miller manufactured five birdies Monday to wrap up the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Championship at Panther Creek Country Club in a tie for 17th place at 6-over par.
He finished the final round 2-under 70 after going 1-over 73 and 7-over 79 in the first two rounds.
Miller’s 6-over total paced the UIS men’s golf team, which shot a 298 in the last round to take sixth place.
The Prairie Stars, however, missed the final spot to reach the four-team semifinals Tuesday.
