Women's Golf: Espinosa, Queller lead UIS to first place

Maria Espinosa garnered first place to lead the University of Illinois Springfield women’s golf team to the Triton Invitational title Monday at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.
Espinosa grabbed the lead Sunday with a round of 73 and beat out fellow teammate Jennifer Queller by just two strokes with another 73 to total 146 in the tournament.
Queller, who was runner-up, shot a 78 Sunday and surged toward the top with a 70 on the second day for a total of 148.
UIS finished with 616, four strokes ahead of second place Lindenwood University.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 8, 2019.
