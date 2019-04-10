Men's Baseball: UIS bats around twice, down Lewis

The University of Illinois Springfield sent 22 batters to the plate in the fifth and sixth innings against Lewis University on Tuesday, and the Prairie Stars converted 12 runs in the two innings to defeat Lewis 17-3 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game at UIS.
Brandon Bannon shined above the five UIS batters with multiple hits, going 3-for-3 with six runs batted in and three runs scored. Bannon smacked a two-run home run in the fourth inning. He drove in three with a double in the fifth, and walked with the bases loaded in the sixth.
Alec Altmyer got the win. He pitched five innings, allowing three hits and one earned run and striking out four.
UIS is 21-11-1, including 12-9 in the GLVC.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 10, 2019.
