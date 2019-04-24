Men's Baseball: UIS wins 10th straight with doubleheader sweep over UMSL

The University of Illinois Springfield baseball team extended its winning streak to a season-best 10 games on Tuesday.
The Prairie Stars swept a doubleheader at the UIS Baseball Field over Missouri-St. Louis by scores of 12-0 and 4-3.
One of the nation’s leaders in runs score, John Sechen, set the tone early in both games.
In the opener, he hit a leadoff homer in the first which sparked the team to grabbing a dominant 11-0 lead after three innings. In the second game, he scored twice in the first two innings as UIS took an early 4-1 lead.
That proved to be just enough as the Prairie Stars held off a late Missouri-St. Louis rally.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on April 23, 2019.
