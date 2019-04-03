UIS Women's Center hosts Women's Leadership Reception

In honor of Women's History Month, the University of Illinois Springfield's Women's Center hosted its culminating keynote event, the Women's Leadership Reception.
The reception included a panel discussion, featuring five Springfield women who have achieved great success.
It was held exclusively for UIS students as an opportunity to provide words of wisdom about what it means to be a female leader in 2019.
"There are still many barriers that women face in leadership. We tried to bring people from a diversity of backgrounds to come because those barriers might be different, depending on what field you're in but oftentimes they're very much the same," Program Director Rexanne Whorton said.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on March 26, 2019.
