UIS hosts annual STARS symposium

The University of Illinois Springfield hosted its annual STARS symposium to celebrate the scholarly and creative works of its students.
This is the eighth year that the symposium has taken place.
The event featured the works of over 75 graduate and undergraduate students from all academic disciplines.
Displays ranged from results from students' year-long research, artwork by visual art students and even live music from student musicians.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on April 19, 2019.
