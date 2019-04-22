Women's Softball: Craver sets UIS career strikeout record

Jaycee Craver made more UIS history on Friday afternoon, as she became the University of Illinois Springfield softball program’s strikeout queen.
Craver threw a shutout in the second game of the doubleheader, helping the Prairie Stars split with Lewis.
Craver tied the career strikeout record in the first inning, and then recorded her 360th career strikeout to end the second. She passed former teammate Ali Haesele who broke the record last season.
Craver would add three more strikeouts in her start. She pitched five innings in the 8-0 run-shortened game, and allowed two hits, one walk, and one hit-by-pitch.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on April 19, 2019.
