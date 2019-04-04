University of Illinois Day celebrated in the Capitol

Wednesday was the 10th annual University of Illinois Day at the Illinois State Capitol.
All three universities came together to advocate for funding for U of I.
They are pushing to enhance many programs in the university system that school officials said could boost the economy.
"For students to stay in Illinois and go to Illinois universities - not just the University of Illinois, but others," Chairman of U of I Advocacy Committee Randy Witter said.
