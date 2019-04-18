STARS Symposium: Alchemist Review launch

The University of Illinois Springfield presents the 8th annual Student Technology, Arts and Research Symposium (STARS).
UIS undergraduate and graduate students will showcase their research and creative activities through short talks, poster presentations, art exhibitions, and musical and theatrical performances throughout the three-day event to be held at the UIS campus.
The symposium gives the community a chance to learn about the variety of work being done by students and gives businesses the opportunity to network with potential new talent.
STARS will host the launch of The Alchemist Review. The Alchemist Review is a journal of literary fiction, poetry and visual arts dedicated to publishing dynamic works by emerging writers and artists in the university community. It provides a forum for collaboration and exploration within the ever-evolving world of literary publishing, and is edited by undergraduate and graduate students at the university.
This story appeared in the Illinois Times on April 18, 2019.
