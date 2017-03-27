United Way: 30 minutes to improve our community

Four years ago, the University of Illinois Springfield Center for State Policy & Leadership, the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, The Citizen's Club of Springfield and United Way announced we were conducting the first-ever Sangamon County Citizen Survey.
The initial survey was designed to focus on nine areas affecting quality of life, with subsequent surveys to focus on each of these areas.
The survey is in an effort to help us better understand the issues affecting Sangamon County residents and provides a wealth of information concerning education, environment, social well-being, public safety, economy, infrastructure, culture and recreation plus government and civic participation.
Feedback and participation in these local surveys provide organizations with data and information needed to identify and address our community's greatest challenges. The survey also provided a benchmark from which we can measure changes within these areas and adjust strategies accordingly.
In a few weeks, the UIS Center for State Policy & Leadership will begin conducting the 2017 Sangamon County Citizen Survey. This year's survey will have a greater focus on economic and infrastructure issues, including employment, the local business environment, taxes, transportation and utilities.
This year's survey will be conducted by mail to allow participants more time to consider responses and complete at their convenience.
Results of the 2017 Sangamon County Community Survey will be available in late-July with a formal presentation of results at a Citizen's Club of Springfield meeting on July 28.
