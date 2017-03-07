Local colleges in a bind again over unfunded MAP grants

Delayed state funding for higher education continues to plague local colleges and universities, forcing many again this spring to replace promised Illinois Monetary Award Program grant funds with institutional money.
The University of Illinois Springfield will continue to cover the
unfunded MAP grants as it and the other U of I campuses have done in the
past. That will total $2.4 million for 742 students this academic year.
"It's
a tough time for students to worry and stress, so when it's time to
register for classes, we told students to go ahead and register because
we will cover that MAP grant," said UIS spokesman Derek Schnapp. "We've
had to dip into reserves, we've done a lot of cost-cutting everywhere we
can, and that's how we are continuing to move on.
"It would help
the anxiety of many students and families if a state budget could come
forward and higher education is fully funded. It would take a lot of
pressure off of a lot of families in Illinois."
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on March 6, 2017.
