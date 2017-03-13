Women's Softball: Edwards’ clutch hit lifts UIS softball

Morgan Edwards had a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh inning Saturday to give the University of Illinois-Springfield softball team a 4-2 win over Findlay in Clermont, Fla.
BriAnna Edgar and Erin Stroup scored on the play for UIS, which had a second game in Florida on Saturday evening that ended too late for publication.
Edwards, Rachel Goff and Madi Torry had two hits apiece for the Prairie Stars, while Jaycee Craver pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 11, 2017.
Read the entire story online.