Men's Baseball: Stars' Howard wins weekly award

University of Illinois Springfield junior Ethan Howard has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Howard, a transfer from Kirkwood Community College, earned his first career win last Saturday by throwing a complete game in a 9-0 win against Oakland City. He struck out seven, allowed three hits and walked one in seven innings.
The Prophetstown native retired eight of the first nine and 14 of the last 15 batters he faced. He allowed only one runner to reach second base. He has not given up an earned run in two appearances and nine innings.
Howard is the first UIS pitcher to receive the award since Barry Arnett earned the honor is March 2014.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 1, 2017.
Read the entire article online.