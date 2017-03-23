Illinois Innocence Project holds viewing party for award-winning film

The University of Illinois Springfield Illinois Innocence Project is devoted to proving innocence of the falsely accused. Now, the organization is holding a viewing party for one of the largest wrongly imprisoned scandals in history.
On April 12, the award-winning documentary "The Central Park Five" will play at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.
The film is about five teens from Harlem who were wrongly convicted in 1989 of raping a 28-year-old woman in New York City's Central Park.
Intermission will include a question and answer session with local attorneys.
