Thursday, March 9, 2017

Former Illini star Dee Brown hosting UIS softball fundraiser

Former Illinois basketball star Dee Brown is helping host a fundraiser for the University of Illinois Springfield softball program March 16 4:30-9 p.m. at Win, Lose or Draught in Piper Glen Plaza.

The proceeds will go toward the construction of a planned softball complex located south of The Recreation and Athletic Center on the UIS campus.

Several elected officials and local celebrities will participate or serve as bartenders.

A short program will take place at 8 p.m. with comments from Brown, UIS softball coach Shannon Nicholson Guthrie and other officials.

This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 8, 2017.

Read the entire article online.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,