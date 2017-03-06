Men's Basketball: UIS finishes the season

The season ended February 23 for former Bloomfield standout Brandon Van Sant and the University of Illinois Springfield Prairie Stars, an NCAA Division II school. They defeated McKendree University 83-75 to finish the season 9-18, 4-14 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
In seven minutes of action against McKendree, Van Sant missed both of his shots, but stole the ball once.
He played 19 games for the Prairie Stars, starting three.
Van Sant averaged 15.5 minutes of action per game.
Van Sant shot 33-71 from the field, including 8-17 from three-point range, and 19-23 from the line to score 93 points.
The former Cardinal also grabbed 68 rebounds, dished out six assists, swiped the ball seven times, and blocked five shots.
