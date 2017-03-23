Arts residency in Enos Park

The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery is partnering with the Springfield Art Association and Enos Park Residency for Visual Artists to offer a funded residency and art exhibition for the summer of 2017.
The residency will last from four to eight weeks and is open to artists working in all media and at all stages of their career.
The Enos Park Residency for Visual Artists will provide studio facilities as well as living quarters and there will be a $1,000 stipend for expenses.
The residency will culminate with an exhibition at the UIS Visual Arts Gallery, opening June 30 and running through July 28.
“The idea is that the program will draw artists to Springfield, and ideally, over time, some of them will stay,” said Allison Lacher, manager of the UIS Visual Arts Gallery.
Applications for the residency and art exhibition are due by April 7 and need to include a detailed proposal, dates, artist statement, work samples, image list, resume and references. Artists from across the country are encouraged to apply.
This article appeared in the Illinois Times on March 23, 2017.
Read the full article online.