UIS hitters set records in win over Robert Morris

Cole Taylor hit two home runs and two doubles in the University of Illinois Springfield's 31-4 non-conference win against Robert Morris University at Lenz Field Friday.
Thirty-one runs is a program record, erasing the mark of 21 set against Lindenwood last season. The 9-8 Stars set a record with 28 hits, six better than the previous mark.
Taylor and Ben Schanding both had five hits, which is a UIS record. Taylor's 13 total bases is also a new mark. The previous record was nine.
The win was reported by The State Journal-Register on March 18, 2017.
Read the story online.