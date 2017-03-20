Monday, March 20, 2017

UIS hitters set records in win over Robert Morris

Cole Taylor hit two home runs and two doubles in the University of Illinois Springfield's 31-4 non-conference win against Robert Morris University at Lenz Field Friday.

Thirty-one runs is a program record, erasing the mark of 21 set against Lindenwood last season. The 9-8 Stars set a record with 28 hits, six better than the previous mark.

Taylor and Ben Schanding both had five hits, which is a UIS record. Taylor's 13 total bases is also a new mark. The previous record was nine.

The win was reported by The State Journal-Register on March 18, 2017.

