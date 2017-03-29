College students speaking out on P.E. requirements in Illinois

Dozens of students from Illinois State University and the University of Illinois Springfield made sure they're voices were heard throughout the capitol Tuesday.
Not only to voice their concerns with P.E. requirements in schools but also to support a tax on high-sugar drinks.
Students from the health education field met individually with state senators and representatives to make sure their voice was heard.
"All of us advocate for the health, especially of young students, elementary school, middle school, high school, because that's where the habits that people have later in life truly form,” said Alex Simko, a junior at ISU.
