Women's Soccer: UIS signs three

Glenbard West High School's Izabel Pina and St. Louis area players Kayla Meyer and Amanda Meyer have signed to play for the University of Illinois Springfield women's soccer team.
Pina, a midfielder, appeared on the all-West Suburban Conference team. She also played for Chicago Magic and Team Chicago.
Sisters Kayla Meyer and Amanda Meyer play for Pattonville High School is suburban St. Louis. Both are four-year varsity players. Amanda plays midfield and forward. Kayla is a defender and became a starter as a sophomore. She's a two-time all-conference second team pick. Amanda received all-conference honorable mention honors as a sophomore. She had eight goals and six assists as a sophomore.
This article appeared in The State Journal Register on March 16, 2017.
