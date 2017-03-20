Baseball: UIS blanks Harris Stowe

University of Illinois Springfield pitcher Adam Gregory threw five innings of no-hit ball and struck out five Sunday as the Prairie Stars (10-8) earned a 9-0 win over visiting Harris Stowe.
Gregory (4-1) and Brayden Jensen and R.D. Lutze combined to hold Stowe to just one hit over nine innings. The Stars scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and five more in the fourth to blow the contest open.
Drew Harper smacked a home run for UIS, his first of the season. Hje went 2-for-3 Sunday with four runs driven in.
The win was reported by The State Journal-Register on March 20, 2017.
