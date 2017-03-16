Women's Softball: UIS softball wins pair

Freshman Lakyn Wagoner had a game-winning, two-run RBI in the seventh inning of the University of Illinois Springfield's 5-4 win over Millersville Wednesday morning.
UIS trailed 4-1 after three innings. Senior BriAnna Edgar scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning that made it 4-2. Sophomore Madi Torry bunted in a run in the fifth as UIS pulled within 4-3.
Wagoner hit the game-winning single to right field with two outs, scoring Edgar and freshman Erin Stroup.
Junior Rachel Goff was the winning pitcher.
In an afternoon contest, UIS scored six runs in the fourth inning and beat Hillsdale 7-3.
Sophomore Alexa Brown's two-run single in the fourth put the Prairie Stars ahead 3-1. Torry then reached on an error and junior Katie Wooldridge scored. Stroup followed with a three-run home run and the Stars were up 7-1.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 15, 2017.
