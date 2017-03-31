UIS alumni men's soccer game set for April 29

The University of Illinois Springfield men's soccer program is hosting an alumni game at noon April 29 at Kiwanis Field.
The game is open to all men's soccer alumni. To participate, contact assistant coach Nate Gaudreault to register at ngaud2@uis.edu.
A senior soccer banquet will take place at Piper Glen Golf Club after the game from 3-6 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and include a meal. A cocktail hour is from 3-4 p.m. A silent auction will be held. To register, log on to www.uisprairiestars.com.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on March 31, 2017.
