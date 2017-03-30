U of I students ask lawmakers for education funding

Wednesday, more than 200 students from the University of Illinois system's three universities met with legislators during U of I Day at the state capitol.
Students had the chance to meet with their elected representatives to encourage funding support for the U of I schools and pose for a picture.
University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen said this is a great opportunity to put a face on their key role in moving Illinois forward.
"We're talking to our legislators and we're basically asking them to please come together, put aside the games, put aside the proxy war about education and come together and make decisions that their constituents would benefit from," said Marvin Slaughter with the Student Advocacy Coalition.
Slaughter said he was at the statehouse on Wednesday to make sure good professors, research opportunities, internships, and more don't leave Illinois.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on March 29, 2017.
Watch the story online.