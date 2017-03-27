Men's Baseball: UIS baseball sweeps McKendree

The University of Illinois Springfield busted out the lumber and finished off a four-game sweep of McKendree with a pair of victories Sunday afternoon.
Trey Hannam went 4-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in the Stars' 6-4 win in game one.
Michael Rothmund connected for his GLVC-leading 13th homer in the Stars' 9-3 victory in game two.
UIS scored three times in the first inning to take the lead in game one and pushed that lead to 4-0 on an RBI double by Hannam in the second.
In the second game, UIS actually trailed McKendree 1-0 before Austin Muench plated Cole Taylor with an RBI double in the third inning.
Later, Kenny Hansen belted a grand slam to give UIS a 5-1 lead.
Taylor leads the GLVC in runs scored (32) and hits (39) while Rothmund tops all league hitters in homers and RBIs (36).
This story appeared in The State Journal Register on March 26, 2017.
