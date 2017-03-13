Women's Softball: Haesele boosts Stars

Ali Haesele turned in a complete game three-hitter with eight strikeouts and hit 2-for-2 in the University of Illinois Springfield's 8-0 win against Cedarville Friday.
Haesele retired 11 of the first 12 batters, allowing just one walk through 3 2/3 innings.
She retired 10 of the last 11 batters.
Her RBI single in the fifth inning put the Prairie Stars ahead 6-0.
UIS' Erin Stroup doubled twice and drove in two runs. Lakyn Wagoner added two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base.
In the second game, Northwood edged UIS 5-4.
The Stars rallied from a 5-0 deficit. Morgan Edwards hit a RBI single in the sixth inning to get UIS within a run.
Down a run going into the top of the seventh, Haley Inman led off with a single and advanced to second on Alexa McClaughry's sacrifice bunt. The Stars' rally fell short when the inning ended with a ground out and a strikeout.
Madi Torry finished 2-for-4 for UIS.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 10, 2017.
