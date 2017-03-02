Women's Basketball: Stars’ Cunningham, Ramsey receive all-GLVC honors

University of Illinois Springfield players Syerra Cunningham and Destiny Ramsey were named Wednesday to the Great Lakes Valley Conference third team.
Cunningham, a senior center from Beach Park, led the GLVC in rebounds and holds the UIS career record with 744. She averaged 11.7 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game. She set three single-season rebounding program records, including 282 rebounds as a senior. She is the only GLVC player in the lead who averaged a double-double. She ranked fifth in the GLVC with 34 blocks.
Ramsey, a junior forward and Illinois Central College transfer, averaged a team-high 12.1 points per game and was first with 44 steals. She was second with 5.7 rebounds per game and 32 blocks. She averaged 1.8 assists per game. Ramsey was one of the GLVC players to rank in the top 10 in steals (1.7) and blocks (1.2).
Ramsey also was nominated for the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award.
