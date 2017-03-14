Women's Softball: UIS wins twice

Ali Haesele struck out seven and allowed three hits over seven innings and the University of Illinois Springfield beat Ohio Dominican 6-1 Monday.
Lakyn Wagoner drove in three runs with a triple in the fifth inning. She was 2-for-3.
Rachel Goff threw a complete game one-hitter in the Prairie Stars' 2-0 victory against Ferris State in UIS' second game.
Goff struck out two and walked one in seven innings. She retired the final 14 batters, not allowing a runner after an error with one out in the third inning.
Goff hit a RBI double in the sixth and UIS took a 1-0 lead.
Alexa Brown's RBI single in the inning made it 2-0.
Wagoner hit 2-for-3 with a triple. Wagoner, Goff and BriAnna Edgar all hit doubles for the Stars.
