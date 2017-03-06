Information on immigration

On Tuesday, March 7, the University of Illinois at Springfield will present a panel discussion designed to clear up myths associated with immigration and provide a clearer understanding of the hotly-contested subject.
Panelists Adriana Crocker, UIS Associate Professor of Political Science; Anette Sikka, UIS Assistant Professor in the Legal Studies Department; and Yona Stamatis, UIS Assistant Professor of Ethnomusicology will discuss the history of United States immigration, the United States’ current immigration policy, the effects of immigrant populations on American culture, and how border patrol efforts fail to deter immigrants from coming to work in America.
This article appeared in the Illinois Times on March 2, 2017.
Read the entire article online.