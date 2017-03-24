UIS adds assistant coach for men’s soccer

Nathan Gaudreault has joined the University of Illinois Springfield men's soccer program as an assistant coach.
He formerly coached with St. Louis Scott Gallagher.
He began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater, Truman State University.
He was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs and graduated in 2006.
Gaudreault has worked with the Wyoming Soccer Association as a technical adviser and Olympic Development Program coordinator. He is currently working toward a master's degree in public administration at the University of Colorado-Denver.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 23, 2017.
