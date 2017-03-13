UIS students travel to Florida for Alternative Spring Break

Some University of Illinois Springfield students will be spending time giving back during spring break. 24 students are set to travel to the Florida panhandle gulf coast to volunteer with environmental restoration projects.
The annual trip is organized by the student-led Alternative Spring Break organization.
The organization's president says the trip offers more than just the chance to volunteer.
"It's just a different experience for college students to have on spring break and good to help others and it's a just a fun way," President of Alternative Spring Break, Haley Hawkins said. "It's a different group of people on campus and it's really diverse. We just all come together and spend spring break helping others and the environment in a different community."
Alternative Spring Break started back in 2009. Past trips included rebuilding homes in states hit by hurricanes and working in soup kitchens in Washington D.C and New York.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on March 9, 2017.
Watch the story online.