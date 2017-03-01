O’Fallon native wins award

O’Fallon native Megan Swett was a staff member of The Journal, the student newspaper at the University of Illinois Springfield, which won five awards in an annual Illinois College Press Association competition.
Awards were presented at the association’s annual convention, held Feb. 17 and 18 in Chicago. Entries, which were judged by professional journalists throughout the state, from spring and fall semesters last year were recognized.
Swett, Journal editor-in-chief, received honorable mention for the fall 2016 article, “Celebrating Queertober: AroAce student discusses her identity, her relationships, and the LGBT+ community.”
This story appeared in the Belleville News-Democrat on February 28, 2017.
