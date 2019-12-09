Men's Basketball: Prairie Stars break school record in win

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team converted a program record 22 three-point attempts and Chase Robinson knocked down six treys for 30 points to lead the Prairie Stars to a 108-71 victory at the Johnson Center on Saturday.
Four of the five starters for UIS reached double figures. Keymonta Johnson had a double-double, scoring 29 and grabbing 11 rebounds. Jesus Castillo had 12 points and eight boards and Alonso Meana had 11 points, five assists and two steals.
UIS shot 53.3 percent from the floor in the game and 50 percent from behind the arc. After going nine of 20 from deep in the first half, the Prairie Stars put up 61 points in the second half behind 13-for-24 shooting from three-point range.
The 108 point total is also the second most in school history for UIS, as is the 27 team assists.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 7, 2019.
