UIS program to offer paid state internships in Chicago area

The popular Graduate Public Service Internship (GPSI) program at the University of Illinois Springfield is expanding into the Chicago area, the school announced Wednesday.
It will offer paid graduate student internships with state government agencies beginning in August 2020.
Students admitted to the program will complete their UIS master’s degrees online, while working a paid internship in the Chicago area.
For the past 45 years, the GPSI program has offered paid internships with government agencies and nonprofits based in Springfield.
“This expansion will allow more students and agencies to participate in this enduring and historically successful program and strengthen the university’s commitment to educating a new generation of public service professionals,” said Sherrie Elzinga, director of the GPSI program.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on Dec. 11, 2019.
Read the entire article online.