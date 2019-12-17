Women's Basketball: UIS women's basketball has 'nothing to lose' in Thousand's first year at helm

Finals week may be over. Casey Thousand's master plan is far from it. It's a fresh start for the University of Illinois Springfield women's basketball team in Thousand's first season at the helm, and the Stars are weathering through the growing pains.
"We're building though each game and learning each game," Thousand said, "and we're getting just a little bit better, which is what we need to do."
What's the biggest thing the Stars need to learn?
"Everything," Thousand said with a laugh.
"I think it's just getting them to believe in what we're doing," she later added, "and giving them the confidence to do what we want them to do. We know we're a pretty good team, but they need to know it."
The rebuilding effort may be especially challenging for UIS' seven seniors. After three years under Mark Kost, they have to start from almost scratch with Thousand opting for a motion offense as well as man-to-man defense.
"I think their attitudes have been awesome," Thousand said. "We're throwing a lot of things at them with a new staff and everything we have going on. But they've been adjusting and they've been eager."
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 16, 2019.
Read the entire story online.