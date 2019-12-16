Women's Basketball: Sangster, UIS beats Harris-Stowe

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team shook off a cold second quarter with two hot shooting periods in the second half to beat Harris-Stowe State 75-51 at The Recreation and Athletic Center on Saturday.
Jasmine Sangster led the Prairie Stars with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals.
UIS finished 56.5 percent from behind the 3-point line and shot 49.1 percent overall.
Katelyn Rosner added 11 points for Prairie Stars.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 14, 2019.
