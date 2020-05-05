McClaughry to lead Monmouth

llinois native and former collegiate softball standout Alexa McClaughry has been named Monmouth College’s softball head coach.
"We are pleased to have Alexa McClaughry lead our softball program into the future as our head coach,” said Roger Haynes, Monmouth’s director of athletics. “Our committee was impressed with her statistical analysis of the program and certainly in her ability to teach the game. I believe her personality and approach to the game will be a great fit for the women and the culture coach John Goddard has worked so hard to develop.”
A four-year member of the University of Illinois-Springfield softball team and a four-time All-Academic Great Lakes Valley Conference honoree, McClaughry graduated cum laude from Illinois-Springfield with a degree in mathematical sciences.
This story appeared in The Review Atlas on May 4, 2020..
