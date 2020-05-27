UIS star party goes virtual

The University of Illinois Springfield says it is moving one of its summer star parties online.
The next star party will be broadcasted live on Zoom (rain or shine) from 8-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.
John Martin, UIS associate professor of astronomy/physics, will give tips for finding Venus, the Big Dipper, and other bright stars and constellations in the late spring and early summer evening sky and answer astronomy questions submitted live.
The link for the Zoom event will be posted at go.uis.edu/summerstarparties and @UISObservatory on Twitter.
Three other star parties are planned but at this point, those are set to be in-person.
The other star parties are set for June 27, July 25, and August 11 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on May 26, 2020.
Read the entire story online.