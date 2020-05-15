UIS plans for in-person fall classes, final decision pending

Illinois state officials have yet to release a statewide plan for higher education amid the pandemic, but local schools like the University of Illinois Springfield are creating their own plans for how to move forward.
UIS officials have yet to release a concrete decision. However, the university is planning on having face-to-face instruction in the fall.
For UIS to open back up, the state would have to be in Phase 4 of Restore Illinois. If the state is not, the university is not afraid to at least start the semester online.
"As of this moment, we are planning to have in-person instruction in the fall with modifications that will ensure the health and safety of the students, faculty, and staff," UIS Chancellor Susan Koch said.
Koch said nothing is concrete right now, but they should have a solid decision by mid-June.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 14, 2020.
