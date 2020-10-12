UIS releases basketball schedules

The University of Illinois Springfield
Prairie Stars released their basketball schedule
Thursday.
The Prairie Stars will play 22 games starting on November 27th with a home game against Quincy. The conference-only schedule will split home and road contest with 11 each. UIS will play each conference team at least once. No fans are allowed at the games this season. The regular season will conclude on February 27th with a home contest against Missour S&T.
