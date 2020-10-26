Cross Country: UIS’ Blake Jones captures GLVC title

Junior Blake Jones of the University of Illinois at Springfield blitzed the field and won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship by more than 10 seconds on Saturday.
Jones finished the 8,000-meter run in 24 minutes 41.30 seconds and became the school’s record-holder at the GLVC championship and first-ever to win the individual title in program history.
As a team, UIS took third place with 69 points. Lewis won the conference championship with 51 points and Southern Indiana was second with 57.
Senior Tyler Pasley came in fourth place and freshman Cortland Ross was eighth for UIS.
UIS’ Taryn Christy took third place for the second straight season as the women’s team finished fourth in the season-ending GLVC meet.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 25, 2020.